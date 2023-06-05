I’ll be servant-leader, Delta gov assures residents

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has promised to live up to the expectations of the electorates who trusted...

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has promised to live up to the expectations of the electorates who trusted him with their votes.

He made the promise at the Living Faith Church, (Winners Chapel) Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Oborevwori said he would serve Deltans as a servant leader in humility and with the fear of God.

