✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

I’ll be servant-leader, Delta gov assures residents

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has promised to live up to the expectations of the electorates who trusted...

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has promised to live up to the expectations of the electorates who trusted him with their votes.

He made the promise at the Living Faith Church, (Winners Chapel) Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Oborevwori said he would serve Deltans as a servant leader in humility and with the fear of God.

 

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: