Late Alaafin’s daughter, foundations make case for less privileged

The Mary Eriya House of Refugee Foundation, in conjunction with the Guildians Community Development Foundation, has appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to develop…

The Mary Eriya House of Refugee Foundation, in conjunction with the Guildians Community Development Foundation, has appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to develop more passion and drive towards assisting the less privileged in society.

The foundations jointly made the call on Wednesday while donating food items and beverages worth several thousands of naira to Jesus Kids Home for Children with Special Needs Foundation in Ibadan.

They donated cash, clothes, bags of rice, yam flour, semovita, yam, potatoes, onions and beverages among other items.

Presenting the items on behalf of the foundations, Princess Adepeju Odunola Adeyemi, a nurse based in the Republic of Ireland, and daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, said the mission was to support the less privileged.

Adeyemi, is also the granddaughter of Mrs Mary Eriya, a 92-year-old nonagenarian and founder of Mary Eriya Foundation.

In his remarks, the Country Director, Mary Eriya House of Refugee Foundation, Mr Adisa Kabiru Adetoye, disclosed that the Jesus Kids Home For Children With Special Needs was picked as a beneficiary after a thorough assessment was carried out by the board.

In her response, the founder, Jesus Kids Home For Children With Special Needs Foundation, Pastor Adamolekun Ololade, appreciated the kind gesture and urged well-to-do Nigerians to take a cue from the Mary Eriya House of Refuge Foundation.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...