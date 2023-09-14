JNI accuses Plateau govt of excluding Muslims from Remi Tinubu’s N500m support

The Plateau State chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has accused the state government of excluding Muslims among the beneficiaries of the N500 million support…

The Plateau State chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has accused the state government of excluding Muslims among the beneficiaries of the N500 million support donated by the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The first lady had on Tuesday during her visit to sympathize with the people of the state over the recent killings and attacks presented the N500m cheque to Governor Caleb Mutfwang to be disbursed to 500 families who are victims.

Each victim is to be given N1m to cushion the effects of the attacks.

JNI, in a statement signed by its secretary in the state, Salim Musa Umar, said it was shocked to see the list of the beneficiaries without the names of the Muslims who were affected by the crisis in the selected LGAs.

He said, “This is truly disheartening and gives room for many speculative theories flying around that your government is not carrying everyone along.

“We believe there must be a mix up or miscommunication somewhere, hence our resolve to write to you hoping to receive clarification and possible amends where necessary,” he added.

But the state commissioner for information, Musa Ashoms, denied the allegation, saying the selection of the beneficiaries was not based on religion or ethnicity.

The commissioner said, “We are looking at people that were affected by insurgency and terrorist attacks in Plateau. We didn’t pick them based on religious basis. This is a matter of intervention by the first lady.

“So, as a government, it is not the issue of religion. Many people were affected. It is not only 500 people that were affected. We didn’t profile people based on religion, ethnicity or political affiliation. It is not every issue that people politicise or bring religious coloration to it.”

Hundreds of people including women and children who are Muslims and Cheritians were killed in attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, Barikin Ladi, Jos South, Riyom and Bassa LGAs.

