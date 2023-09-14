Abuja exhibition to highlight modern urban furniture – BoConcept

BoConcept, an international furniture company, is joining forces with Nomadic Art Gallery to present an exhibition titled ‘Art meets Design’. The exhibition will run from…

BoConcept, an international furniture company, is joining forces with Nomadic Art Gallery to present an exhibition titled ‘Art meets Design’.

The exhibition will run from September 16 to October 7, 2023, in Wuse 2, Abuja and will feature works by contemporary Nigerian artists – Oluwaferanmi Okeowo, Joe Abdallah, Anny Robert and Jessicah Yakno-Abasi Ene.

It will showcase art works in spaces simulating a home setting. The art is intentionally curated to accentuate the design and functionality of modern urban furniture and vice-versa.

The innovative ‘Art meets Design’ concept was conceived by Charlotte Obidairo of BoConcept when the Danish furniture company first entered the Nigerian market in 2014.

The company said; “Some customers were expressing concerns about how the contemporary furniture might work with African art in their homes. They were having difficulties in visualizing the mixing of the genres. We decided to provide the forum for addressing exactly that during month-long exhibitions with local artists dubbed “Art meets Design.”

The now tried and tested concept is rolled out across BoConcept stores in Africa.

This month’s exhibition in Abuja is brought to life in collaboration with Nomadic Art Gallery – a Lagos-based gallery representing contemporary African artists across the continent.

Gallery Director, Mercy Imiegha said: “Art and design go hand in hand. Some say good design is largely about skills while good art is largely about talent, which is partly true, but both good design and good art are about making an impression and getting a reaction. That is what we are hoping to achieve with the Art meets Design Abuja edition.”

Since 2016, Nomadic Art Gallery has been on a mission to provide African art and artists on the continent and in the diaspora a strong voice and visibility in Africa and beyond, pioneering what NAG refers to as “the Afrobeat of Contemporary Art”.

