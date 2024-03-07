✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Lassa fever kills 19 in Taraba

At least 19 persons have died of Lassa fever at the Federal Medical Centre in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The acting head of clinic services at the centre, Joseph Kuni, said the deaths were recorded between January and February 2024.

He said there were ten patients in the isolation ward with some of them waiting for their results.

From January to February, the centre has recorded 19 Lassa fever deaths from the isolation centre.

“We sent 105 samples and 60 of them came out positive for Lassa fever while 39 came out negative, the rest are being awaited,” he said.

The outbreak of the disease was also confirmed yesterday by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Gbangsheya Buma.

Buma said eight of nine suspected cases that were tested last Friday came out positive.

He revealed that the state’s Ministry of Health was monitoring the situation and working in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and FMC authorities to contain the spread of the disease.

