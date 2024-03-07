✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NURTW shares foodstuffs, cash to widows

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has shared foodstuffs and cash to their deceased members’ widows and orphans in Kaduna State to ease…

    By Mohammed Yaba

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has shared foodstuffs and cash to their deceased members’ widows and orphans in Kaduna State to ease their economic hardship.

The State NURTW Chairman, Alhaji Tanimu Aliyu Zaria, at a news briefing, said the gesture was to support them, including aged members, at this time when life has become difficult.

According to him, not all Nigerians benefited from the federal government’s palliatives, particularly their members, hence the need for the association to support orphans and widows among them.

He added that the beneficiaries received N10,000 each and a piece of new textile cloth, while 323 men benefited from the funds to get food to eat.

Alhaji Tanimu Aliyu Zaria urged the NURTW members to always support the leaders of the association with prayers.

Also, speaking on behalf of the NURTW leaders in Kaduna, Alhaji Lawal Abubakar, said such support had just started, adding that after this first phase, the second and third phases shall soon be disbursed.

 

