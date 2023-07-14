Kwara: Kidnappers shoot victim, abduct clergyman, father

Gunmen have abducted a clergyman and his father in Isanlu-Isin town, Isin local government area of Kwara State. The abductors allegedly stormed the community and…

Gunmen have abducted a clergyman and his father in Isanlu-Isin town, Isin local government area of Kwara State.

The abductors allegedly stormed the community and whisked away Deacon Femi Ajayi of Baptist Grammar School, Isin and his father around 7pm on Thursday.

The kidnappers allegedly damaged their vehicle in the process before taking them away to an unknown destination.

The Chairman of the Vigilantes in the state, Alhaji Saka Ibrahim, who confirmed the development to our correspondent on Friday, said the third victim was shot by the kidnappers.

“While taking their captives away in the bush, they ran into another victim and wanted to also kidnap him, but he could not walk. Instead of abandoning him, they shot him in his leg and left him to his fate before our men found him alive,” Saka added.

Spokesman of the police command in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi SP, confirmed the development on Friday.

He said “The police commissioner, Ebun Oluwarotimi Adelesi, has dispatched teams of policemen supported by hunters and vigilante to the town for possible search and rescue of the abductees, please.”

