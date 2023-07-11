Gunmen kill farmer in Nasarawa

Gunmen have reportedly killed a farmer, Solomon Yusuf, while he was attending a wedding in Rakpami community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State. The Secretary…

Gunmen have reportedly killed a farmer, Solomon Yusuf, while he was attending a wedding in Rakpami community in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.

The Secretary of Gbagyi Cultural Renaissance Foundation in the state, Musa Emmanuel-Dnasuwa, disclosed this in a statement obtained by our correspondent in Lafia, the state capital, on Sunday.

Dnasuwa called on the Chairman of Toto LGA, Aliyu Abdullahi-Tashas, and Governor Abdullahi Sule to work in conjunction with security operatives towards ensuring peace in the area.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the command was yet to receive information on the matter.

