Kwara gets new CP

Olaiya Victor Mobolaji has been appointed the new commissioner of Police in Kwara State.

Mobolaji’s appointment was followed by the approval of the inspector-general of police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, with immediate effect.

Mobolaji will replace CP Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, who retired on September 1st, 2023.

The new Kwara police commissioner was, until his appointment, the Commissioner of Police, INEC, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi who also confirmed his appointment said “We are expecting the new CP any time from the week”.

