Flood submerges 70 houses in Cross River

At least 70 houses were reported to have been destroyed by heavy rainfall in the past few days in communities within Akpet Central in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Properties worth over N100 million were also reported to have been lost as a result of the rain.

Community leaders, Dr. Samuel Egbai and Mr. Ogban Ogban Ethothi, disclosed that the construction of the Akpet culvert which was abandoned three years ago immediately after the rehabilitation of Akpet axis of the Calabar/Ugep highway, was one of the reasons for the flooding in the communities.

According to them, “The reason for the flooding of our communities is because of the poor construction of the culvert by the contractor.”

Over the weekend, member representing the Biase Constituency in Cross River House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Ogban, visited the communities to assess the extent of damage, lamenting the effects of the flood.

He was accompanied by the Commissioner for Youths Development, Barr. Ijom Ukam and Mr. Dan Obo, Chairman of the National Youth Council in the state.

The legislator said that the flood had stopped farmers in Akpet communities from accessing their farms.

He disclosed that many have been displaced as their houses were affected.

Ogban said, “The flood has negatively affected the farmers, displaced many villagers and their means of livelihoods have been affected.”

He called on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for relief assistance to persons affected by flood disasters

He also appealed to the Federal Ministry of Work ensure that a private construction firm, SEMATECH, reconstruct the culvert in Akpet Central from ring to the box to forestall further destruction of properties.

