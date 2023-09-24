Newborn baby found in Jigawa farm

A newborn baby has been found abandoned alive on a farm in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa state. The baby was found inside a…

A newborn baby has been found abandoned alive on a farm in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

The baby was found inside a carton by a farmer named Dubore on his farm when he was working on Sunday morning.

Immediately, Debore rushed and informed the village head of Wurya in Gwaram Tsohuwa about the incident.

The personal assistant to Gwaram Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Tamaji Gwaram, who was contacted by the village head about the newborn baby boy said they took the child to the Divisional Police Officer of Gwaram local government for further action.

The PA said they rushed the baby to the hospital and confirmed his health status was okay.

According to Tamaji, the team took the child to the local government chairman Hon. Zaharaddeen Abubakar in which he immediately ordered them to find a woman who could take care of the baby.

They later found one woman around the area named Rukayya Aliyu, and she promised to take care of the baby with the consent of her husband, the district head of Wurya, Malam Aminu Abdul-Hamid.

The PA said after they had found the caregiver, the local government chairman ordered them to give the baby a name, and they named him after the chairman, Zaharadden his caregiver’s name Aminu.

The baby is now called Zaharaddeen Aminu Gwaram.

Later Yahaya Tamaji Gwaram said that the local government chairman put the woman (caregiver) on a monthly allowance in addition to his promise of supporting her till the end of his tenure as a chairman of Gwaram local government.

Daily Trust contacted the police public relations officer of the Jigawa state police command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam who confirmed the story. He said the police already handed over the baby to the local government chairman to find a caregiver.

