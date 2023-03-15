Kwara Falcons lose second consecutive match at 2023 BAL

Nigeria’s representatives at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Senegal, Kwara Falcons, suffered another defeat in their second group match yesterday after they were…

Nigeria’s representatives at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Senegal, Kwara Falcons, suffered another defeat in their second group match yesterday after they were beaten 74-78 by fellow debutants, Stade Malien of Mali.

It will be recalled that Kwara Falcons tasted their first defeat when they lost their opening group match 64-48 to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and the loss remains the biggest margin of defeat so far by any team in the Sahara Conference.

In yesterday’s match, expectations were high that Kwara Falcons would bounce back from their opening day loss but they lost the first three quarters in a row 15-18, 16-18, and 18-28 respectively.

However, they managed to salvage the last quarter which they won 25-14 for a total of 74-78 points which wasn’t enough to earn them victory.

Next for Kwara Falcons who are at the bottom of the log is today’s fixture against Union Sportive Monastirienne of Tunisia who are presently second on the table.

According to the league organizers, only the top four teams from the Sahara and Nile Conferences would advance to the BAL Playoffs, which will take place at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda from May 21-27.

Kwara Falcons have three more matches to improve on their chances of reaching the Playoff.