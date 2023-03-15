EFCC nabs 21 internet fraudsters in Abuja

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday in Abuja busted the den of some Internet fraudsters, known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, and arrested…

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday in Abuja busted the den of some Internet fraudsters, known as ‘Yahoo Boys’, and arrested 21 of them.

The suspects were nabbed at the Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja following actionable intelligence on their activities.

Twenty-five high-end mobile phones, three laptops and Mercedes CLA250 and C300 cars were recovered from them.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.

The suspects are Joseph Boniface, Emmaneul Okwara, Elijah Iwebie, Moses Hassan, Abdulrahman Lawal, Azu Chidubem Eugene, Abdullahi Adebola, Elijah Simon, Terfa Lincoln, David Kome, Chukwudah Martinez, Adie Matthew, Canice Agabi, Abbas Aminu, Damilare James, Christopher Simon, Mohammed Abdulhamid, Ifeanyi Bosah, Ayuba Aminu, Godwin Terkura and Victor Ademola.