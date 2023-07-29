Kogi guber: DSS grills APC’s Ododo after arson at SDP rival’s office

The Department of State Services (DSS) grilled Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November governorship election in…

The Department of State Services (DSS) grilled Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the November governorship election in Kogi State.

Ododo was invited for questioning over a petition filed against him by the opposition party.

It is unclear what the petition was about but the development comes a week after the campaign office of Muritala Ajaka, Ododo’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) rival, was razed.

SDP had alleged that the ruling party was behind the incident, but APC denied this.

Daily Trust gathered that the APC standard bearer spent several hours responding to question from detectives on Saturday,

A source stated that the DSS invited Ododo based on a petition against him by some members of the opposition in order to deescalate tension and enthrone understanding among political gladiators ahead of the election.

The APC candidate confirmed the encounter with the operatives, but said it was a normal routine .

Explaining, Ododo said he had fruitful discussions with the DSS over the issue, which he failed to disclose, stressing that as a good citizen, he and his party members would always maintain peace in the state.

“The coming election will be free and fair. There is no tension in the state ahead of the election; I urge our party members to continue to maintain peace before, during, and after the election”, he said.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Honourable Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed Ododo’s encounter with the DSS, saying that as a law-abiding citizen who is aspiring to lead the state, he honoured the invitation.

“The allegations contained in the petition are frivolous and unfounded. But , it was incumbent on the APC Governorship Candidate to respect a constituted authority such as the DSS.

“Alhaji Ododo was questioned by a team of operatives at the DSS for hours, and he gave convincing explanations to the interrogators. We commend the professionalism of the DSS and pledge our cooperation to whatever measures taken or that would be taken to ensure a peaceful Kogi and a peaceful poll in November 2023”, he said.

He added that the APC governorship candidate had since left the DSS Office, adding that the party’s commitment “to peace and tranquility is iron cast.

“Every Kogite and every supporter of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo should endeavour to be peaceful in all their activities towards the election.”

