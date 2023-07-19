Kogi: I stand on issue-based campaigns, not violence, says APC candidate

The candidate of the APC, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election has promised to embark on an issue-based…

The candidate of the APC, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, for the November 11, 2023, Kogi State governorship election has promised to embark on an issue-based campaign rather than dwelling on sentiments, violence, and intimidation of voters.

Ododo disclosed this during a “One-Million Man March” in his support organised by a group, “Renewed Vision for New Direction, Ododo/Oyibo 2023”, in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Ododo urged other political gladiators in the game to shun campaigns of calumny and character assassination.

He said, “I will consolidate on the gains of democracy already put in place by Governor Yahaya Bello. I will also run an open administration and all-inclusive governance irrespective of tribe, political and religious differences if elected as Governor of Kogi State.”

The organiser of the Lokoja march, Hon Simeon Balogun, said that the aim of the project was geared towards the promotion of APC as the only worthy and most popular political party in Kogi State.

He said, “We will not relent in the propagation of the gospel of Ododo/Oyibo candidacy to the admiration of the people across the 21 local government areas of the state.

“This one million-man match for Ododo is one of the many other campaign activities to show our full support for the APC candidate.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...