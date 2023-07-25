Kogi SDP gov’ship campaign office set ablaze

Suspected political thugs on Sunday night set on fire the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship campaign office in Lokoja, Kogi State. It was gathered that…

Suspected political thugs on Sunday night set on fire the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship campaign office in Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the thugs invaded the office located around Paparanda Square on IBB Way around 12am and carried out the act.

Residents reported that the arsonists chased away the security men at the office and thereafter set the office on fire, destroying valuables and documents, including vehicles.

The SDP deputy governorship candidate for the November 11, gubernatorial election in the state, Dr. Sam Ranti Abenemi, said: “The hoodlums came in large numbers and set all the property in the office on fire, including generators, computers, campaign materials, and televisions.”

However, he called on the supporters of the party to remain calm, stressing that the party would address the issue at the appropriate quarters.

Also, the Director, Communication, of the SDP standard bearer, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, said, “We invite the world and all people of good conscience to come to the aid of Kogi State by rising to condemn these sustained brazen acts of abuse of power.

“This trend has continued despite our repeated outcries and a formal complaint to the security agencies against the known perpetrators of these acts of extreme electoral violence.

“We have again formally lodged another complaint at the Kogi State Police Command for whatever it is worth, but we have no confidence in the ability of security agencies in Lokoja to rein in these arsonists.”

The police command’s spokesman, SP William Aya, promised to get back to our reporter, saying he was in a crucial meeting.

