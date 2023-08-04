Kogi guber: ADC’ll address APCs maladministration — Nwosu

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Ralph Nwosu said the party will…

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Ralph Nwosu said the party will address the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state, if Leke Abejide, the party’s candidate gets elected as governor.

Nwosu disclosed this in Abuja when the Coalition of Kogi Youths and Students visited and declared their support for Abejide, saying that the ADC candidate has shown his capacity to deliver as his track record as a two-term reps member has shown.

Nwosu said, “Hon Abejide’s theme is clear, making Kogi a super confluence hub and number one in infrastructure, education, agriculture and industry.

“He is ready to empower the youths and create opportunities and the enabling environment to make the streets, roads and farmlands safe in Kogi for unprecedented transformation,” he said.

The national chairman also said the people of Kogi have been sensitised to accept equity as the pathway to creating enormous possibilities and development opportunities for the state and indigenes to thrive.

“The fact that the insensitivity of current and past governments halted development and created large-scale unemployment and youth restiveness, which have resulted in the chaos of kidnapping, political thuggery and gangsterism, assassinations and general insecurity is clearly manifest. The confluence equity thrust will address this and create empowerment opportunities for all Kogites.”

Chairman of Kogi Youths and Students, Comrade David Amanah, said they came to the ADC headquarters to lend support to Abejide’s ambition, insisting that the candidate is a man of his words and someone that had been tested and trusted.

