Benue gov meets Shettima over food security challenge

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday urged the federal government to prioritise the development of the agriculture sector in helping Nigeria achieve food security.

He made the call while speaking to State House reporters after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alia said Vice President Shettima had strong leaning for agriculture and needed to pull support to the Benue State government as the food basket of the nation in achieving high levels of food production in the state and the country.

United Nations supported food and nutrition analysis published this year indicate that nearly 25 million Nigerians are at risk of facing hunger due to food insecurity.

Governor Alia who also spoke on the emergence of Abdullahi Ganduje as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was pleased with the election of the former Kano State governor and the other new party officials.

He explained that Ganduje as a patriot will help President Bola Tinubu unite Nigeria through the Renewed Hope agenda.

