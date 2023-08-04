Kano anti-graft agency arrests ‘principal suspect’ in N4.3bn fraud

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has arrested one Bala Muhammad Inuwa, the alleged principal suspect in the ongoing investigation into the alleged fraudulent diversion of over N4.3billion belonging to the state government.

Daily Trust reports that the commission last week announced that it had arrested eight suspects in connection with the alleged fraud when its chairman, Muhuyi Magaji led operatives on inspection of some confiscated properties including eight warehouses filled with several vehicles including heavy-duty trucks and Hilux, thousands of bags of fertiliser, soya beans, cement and guinea corn among others suspected to have been purchased by the money allegedly diverted from the government coffers through two private entities.

However, a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Kabir Abba Kabir, the spokesman for the commission, said the suspect was arrested when “He broke into sealed warehouses that were confiscated in pursuant to Section 40 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law 2008 (as amended), an action which is also sanctioned by the order of the court.”

He said the arrested principal suspect was the founder of Association of Compassionate Friends, an incorporated trustee and the sole signatory of a business name, Limestone Processing Link allegedly used for the alleged diversion of the fund remitted to the accounts of Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) as grants by the state government.

While the statement did not provide further identity of the principal suspect, sources at the commission told Daily Trust that Inuwa is the erstwhile Managing Director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO).

The statement also said Inuwa was arrested alongside his son, Bala Inuwa Muhammed (Jr) and that both of them would soon be charged to court.

