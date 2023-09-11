Kogi gov’ship: I won’t interfere in LG administration — ADC candidate

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide, has said his administration will not interfere in the affairs of local governments…

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide, has said his administration will not interfere in the affairs of local governments in the state if given the mandate.

Abejide who spoke at Itobe in Ofu Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, said the situation at the LGs is worrisome and embarrassing, stressing that the party would give the leadership of the councils free hand to run in order to develop the grassroots in the state.

Abejide who was represented by his running mate, Dr Idris Omede, promised to collaborate with other states to ensure full autonomy is granted to the councils, if the party wins the November polls.

He said people at the grassroots were suffering because the local government administration in the state was not run the way it should.

Also, Dr Omede, a former national president of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and one-time commissioner of Health in the state said the party has resolved to give priority to human and capital development because of the present high poverty rate and infrastructural decay in the state.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, Comrade John Adaji, assured of their readiness to ensure overwhelming victory for the party in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...