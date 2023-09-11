Doctor arrested over woman’s missing kidney in Jos runs ‘mad’ in cell

Noah Kekere, the doctor alleged to have removed a woman’s kidney in Jos, has reportedly turned to lunatic while in the police cell at the…

Noah Kekere, the doctor alleged to have removed a woman’s kidney in Jos, has reportedly turned to lunatic while in the police cell at the state police command Saturday evening.

Kekere was arrested on Wednesday following a report at the Nasarawa Gown police division accusing him of removing the right kidney of one Mrs Kehinde Kamal during an operation in 2018.

The state police command had earlier confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Our correspondent reports that Kekere was rushed to the Psychiatric Unit of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) after he exhibited symptoms of madness in the police cell.

A source from the police headquarters confirmed to City & Crime that the suspect was taken to the hospital when he started behaving like a mad person, tearing his clothes in the cell.

The source said, “This made the police rush him to Jos University Teaching Hospital in handcuff.”

A source from the hospital also confirmed that Dr Kekere was admitted to the psychiatric department of the hospital.

The source said, “On arrival, he was just screaming, yelling and shouting. He was saying, “They want to silence my daughter.”

Our correspondent reports that mobile police officers are mounting surveillance at the psychiatric unit of the hospital.

The state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, didn’t respond to the enquiry by our correspondent on the new development.

Our correspondent gathered that Kekere had, before his arrest, been carrying out medical treatment, including surgeries, for more than two decades in his Murna Clinic and Maternity, located in Yanshanu Community of Jos North LGA of the state.

