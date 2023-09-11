Seme customs impounds 13 petrol-laden tankers, 16 truck-loads of rice

The authority in charge of the Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted about 13 tankers load of petrol allegedly being smuggled…

The authority in charge of the Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted about 13 tankers load of petrol allegedly being smuggled to the Benin Republic despite the removal of fuel subsidy.

It said it also impounded about 16 truck-loads of rice being smuggled into Nigeria by criminal gangs despite the federal government’s ban on the importation of rice from the land borders.

The customs area controller, Seme Area Command, Badagry, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, made this disclosure at the weekend while showcasing some of the achievements of his command in the last nine months.

Nnadi said other items intercepted by his men within the period under review were 41 parcels of cannabis sativa and 4,900 tablets of a new brand of tramadol.

The controller said the new brand of tramadol is used by criminals to reduce pain felt from gunshot injuries.

He said interestingly, most of the cannabis sativa intercepted is cultivated in Ghana and smuggled into Nigeria via the waterways.

He said some suspects were also arrested in connection with some of the seizures made.

“Items seized include 6569 bags of rice equivalent to 16 trailers valued at N312.2 million, 13 petroleum tankers with Duty Paid Value of N738.28 million, 41 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, 4,900 tablets 225mg of Tramadol Tamol-X, 3,600 tablets 225mg Tramadol Royal 225, 157 tablets of Heineken Ecstacy, and 864 packs of cigarette,’’ the controller said.

