Killings: Bayelsa youths threaten reprisal against herders

Youths of the Okumoni community, Okordia clan, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have warned that they may be forced into a reprisal if the killings of innocent indigenes by herdsmen continued.

Two chiefs from Zarama and Okumoni communities have been killed while several others were injured within one week by people police described as herdsmen.

Daily Trust earlier reported that the corpse of the deputy village chief of Okumoni, Bob Wilson, was found on Tuesday after being shot by the invaders in the Monday attack.

The corpse of a 23-year-old man identified as Victor Anozie has also been found in the forest.

A youth leader, Alika Kemebi Betterland, from Ayamabele community, said Wilson was another victim of herdsmen attack after the first attack that took the life of Chief Alexander Diri in the same gruesome manner.

The Chairman of Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) in Okordia, Raymond Akadumeme, said they could no longer watch their people being killed while security agencies keep mute.

He said, “Enough is enough, we will have to protect ourselves violently. Our people were fishing in Lake Sam and they brought their cows to graze where we have a farm land. An attempt to refrain them from destroying our cassava farm led to the killing of our deputy paramount ruler.

“We call on the government to take every necessary action to nip this in the bud; we can’t be slaves in our own community. Just because they were told to move their cows away from our farmland they resorted to killings; we won’t accept it anymore”.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the discovery of another corpse, said police operatives were combing the forest and surrounding environs, while investigation was ongoing.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Biseni Division and other tactical operatives have evacuated the corpse of one Victor Anozie suspected to have been killed by herdsmen during the previous attack,” he said.