Hoodlums steal property worth N1bn from incubation centre

A board member of the National Technology Incubation Centre, Muhammad Jazuli Musa, says hoodlums have stolen property worth over N1 billion from the centre.

He said the hoodlums invaded the centre Tuesday morning and carted away virtually everything including doors and windows.

“We can’t understand this madness, the incubation centre, which is established for the state, for the youth is vandalised and reduced to rubble. It is really sad and worrisome.

“All what is invested by the federal government from the establishment of the centre in 1999 to date have apparently been looted by the thugs.

“Some entrepreneurs who took bank loans and invested in the centre had their property looted, their machines, everything stolen. The security operatives responded but late even though they did their best to curtail the situation.

“We have reported the matter to the relevant security agencies and we will write a comprehensive report to be delivered to our headquarters in Abuja. We are appealing to the state government to come to our aid,” he said.