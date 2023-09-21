Kidnapped corps members will be released soon – NYSC DG  

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, on Thursday gave assurance that the remaining eight prospective corps members…

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, on Thursday gave assurance that the remaining eight prospective corps members and a driver kidnapped in Zamfara State on their way to the orientation camp in Sokoto State will soon regain freedom.

Daily Trust reports that 11 corps members and a driver travelling from Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State to Sokoto were ambushed by kidnappers in Zamfara on August 22.

While three of the corps members managed to escape, others including the driver of the vehicle were abducted.

Gen. Ahmed, who disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Youth to brief members on the incident, said there was synergy between the security agencies to ensure the speedy release of the corps members.

He said the scheme had been interacting with the kidnappers since the incident and was optimistic the corps members would be released soon.

The DG informed the committee that three of the corps members had earlier escaped from the kidnappers on the day the incident happened while one that was shot was released and currently receiving treatment.

He advised corps members to always avoid night travels.

The DG told the committee that plans were underway to increase allowance of corps members, adding that the scheme was waiting for the increase in minimum wage by the federal government.

He solicited the cooperation of the National Assembly in terms of support for the NYSC Trust Fund, adding that it would enable the scheme to empower corps members after the compulsory one year national service.

Chairman of the committee, Martins Esin, directed the management of the NYSC to visit the families of the abducted corps members within the next seven days to empathise with them.

While commending the DG for the steps taken so far, the committee chairman also urged the scheme to collaborate with other intelligence outfits to ensure the safety of its members across the country.

He added that the NYSC should ensure the rehabilitation of the prospective corps members when released eventually.

A member from Akwa Ibom State, Clement Jimboh, called for a dedicated bus to be provided to convey prospective corps members to the camps during orientation.

