News | Top Story

PHOTOS: Kano Roads deserted as curfew kicks off after tribunal verdict

There is tight security in and around Kano metropolis as a result of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state. The curfew was declared amid…

There is tight security in and around Kano metropolis as a result of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.

The curfew was declared amid tension as a result of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the 2023 Governorship Election.

All major streets and roads across the metropolis are manned by security operatives.

See photos below:

