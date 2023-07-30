Kebbi govt pledges scholarship to 11 school girls rescued from bandits

The Kebbi State Government has promised to offer scholarship to the 11 students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, rescued from bandits this…

The Kebbi State Government has promised to offer scholarship to the 11 students of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, rescued from bandits this year.

The state governor, Dr Nasir Idris, disclosed this while receiving a Turkish organisation, Nigeria/TUILP International College, during a courtesy visit on him at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The 11 girls were among the 96 students and two teachers taken by bandits during invasion of FGC Birnin Yauri two years ago.

Governor Idris said the girls would be offered scholarship to enable them continue with their studies and actualise their dreams in various fields of endeavours.

He said he would partner with the Turkish organisation to develop education, health and youth empowerment in the state because he had been monitoring activities of the organisation for a long period of time and he found them to be sincere and upright.

“I noticed their contribution in promoting health activities, hence, the decision of this administration to engage them,” he said.

