Despite availability of computers, we’re still stuck in old ways, don laments

A professor of English Language in the Department of English, University of Abuja, Simon Abochol, has called for the inclusion of entrepreneurship education in the elementary curriculum to tackle unemployment.

Speaking at the 10th Speech and Prize Giving Day of Eagle Academy, Aso Pada, Nasarawa State, on Saturday, the university don said functional education was the only panacea to the huge unemployment in Nigeria.

He said, “Functional education is an innovative approach that prioritises the acquisition of practical skills, critical thinking abilities and entrepreneurial mindset and innovation.

“It focuses on seamlessly integrating theoretical knowledge with real life applications, bridging the gap between education and the labour market.”

According to Prof Abochol, the curriculum lacks practical relevance, adding, “Things that were taught during the Mungo Park era are still being taught.

“Even with the computers, some are not prepared to move with the new trend.”

Apart from curriculum deficiency, he said, “Teachers are not paid well, infrastructure is poor, laboratories are obsolete. A class that was 50 students now carries 100.”

The proprietor of the school, Dr Alex Maiyanga, noted that education is a social service, so school owners cannot afford to compromise standards.

He said Eagles Academy, a primary and secondary school, founded 10 years ago, trained learners for the development of the country.

