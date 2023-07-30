Gunmen behead journalist’s nephew in Delta

Gunmen have reportedly beheaded a 26-year-old man, Oghenevwede Aminah, a nephew to Mr Joseph Aminah, former chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Sapele, of the…

Gunmen have reportedly beheaded a 26-year-old man, Oghenevwede Aminah, a nephew to Mr Joseph Aminah, former chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Sapele, of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased was a commercial motorcycle operator in Aladja, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The public relations officer of the Delta State police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the command had launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of the deceased.

It was gathered that the commercial motorcycle operator was killed along College Road in Aladja community by his assailants who allegedly stabbed and shot him to death.

Mr Aminah, the deceased’s nephew, who also confirmed the incident on phone, described the incident as unfortunate and a huge lost to the family.

Aminah said the body of the deceased was discovered by some passersby along Majoroh Beach Road, a few kilometres from the Army Barracks in a pool of blood.

He said the deceased had multiple stabs on his body while his throat was slit.

