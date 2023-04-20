Bagudu inaugurates 20-member transition committee

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has inaugurated a 20-member transition committee to aid smooth handover to the incoming administration in the state. The 20…

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has inaugurated a 20-member transition committee to aid smooth handover to the incoming administration in the state.

The 20 transition committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, and co-chaired by the state’s acting Head of Service, Alhaji Garba Bena.

Members of the committee are the permanent secretary, cabinet office, permanent secretary, ministry of justice and solicitor general, permanent secretary, ministry of finance, director DSS, commissioner of police and 13 others.

He said the committee was expected to come up with liabilities of the state government and that property owned by ministries should be indicated in the handing over notes.