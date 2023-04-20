Arase raises team to end NPF, PSC rift

Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, yesterday constituted a special team to manage conflict between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force. The team, Retired…

Chairman, Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, yesterday constituted a special team to manage conflict between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The team, Retired Officers’ Consultative Forum, will act as the think-tank for the Force and the PSC through dispassionate interrogation of issues, generation of ideas and proffering solutions on issues of Security Sector Reforms.

Arase described conflict between the PSC and the NPF as unhealthy and unhelpful to the national security.

He said: “It’s no news that these two critical institutions of government have engaged in a seemingly perennial conflict of power and interest, which started from disputations over roles and responsibilities and regrettably compounded and snowballed into legal contestations.”

Arase cautioned against disrespecting Office of the IGP and said the team was also expected to recommend pragmatic and actionable solutions and responses for optimal functionality of the Force in delivering on its mandate.

He said the forum would also serve as a platform for eliciting interests for possible recruitment of members interested in participating as resource persons in the training programmes of the PSC.