Kebbi Gov sacks aide over indecent WhatsApp post

Gov Nasiru Idris of Kebbi has relieved his Special Adviser on Youths, Alhaji Babangida Sarki of his appointment sequel to an indecent posting he made on his WhatsApp status.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

“The governor, who was enraged by the obnoxious development said the aide trampled on the moral and social ethos of the Kebbi society, which is largely Islamic.

“Idris promised that his administration would not condone any of such acts that denigrate the morality and integrity of the people of the state.”

The spokesman said the governor has cautioned all public officers in the state against making such indecent postings on their social media handles and other public fora. (NAN)

