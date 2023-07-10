SDP Gov Candidate: Abiodun governing Ogun like sole administrator

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2023 election in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of…

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) during the 2023 election in Ogun State, Engr Tony Ojeshina, has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of governing the state like a “sole administrator”.

He expressed concern that “there no cabinet members to make decisions and conduct day to day running of government.”

Our correspondent reports that Abiodun only appointed Secretary to the State Government and seven aides, more than one month after he was sworn in for second term.

The governor has also failed to appoint official spokesperson for the government.

Ojeshina in a statement on Monday said, the governor has crippled governance in the state through his style of leadership.

He also accused Abiodun of dereliction of duties, saying “the current state of governance in Ogun state is unprecedented and unconstitutional.”

He called on the governor to urgently address the poor waste management system, bad roads and unemployment to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Ojeshina said, “Ogun state is currently been run by a Sole Administrator. There are no cabinet members to make decisions and conduct day to day running of government.

“It is preposterous to give this responsibility to Special Advisers to the Governor. Special Advisers are not statutory positions but are chosen by the governor without any screening and clearance by the House of Assembly as stipulated by law.

“Special Advisers however only do the bidding of the governor as the name implies, that is why their title is Special Adviser to the governor.

“This step totally ignores due process, transparency and accountability a veritable tool for sincere and ethical governance.

“Without executive council resolutions, funds cannot and must not be allocated and provided for agencies of government, ministries and parastatals to perform their daily duties, which include capital and recurrent expenditures.

“Complaints are on the rise daily by Ogun residents about the pain and suffering they are subjected to daily.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...