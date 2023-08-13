Kebbi Ex-Deputy Gov: Why I Never Fought Bagudu

Former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Ismaila Yombe (retd), has said he respected the constitutional right of his former principal, former governor Atiku Bagudu,…

Former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Ismaila Yombe (retd), has said he respected the constitutional right of his former principal, former governor Atiku Bagudu, which was the reason they never engaged in any political feud while serving the state.

Yombe said he also used his military background of discipline and following Bagudu’s orders to the letter which eventually paid off in serving in his government.

The ex-deputy governor disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

He said, “I was guided by the constitutional right of the governor. He would give instructions on what I should do and I would confidently do it.

“That helped me to remain within the bounds as prescribed by the constitution. And of course, I used my military background of high discipline, resisting anything that would result in some misunderstanding.

“So we had no problem whatsoever throughout our service as governor and deputy governor of Kebbi State.”

The retired colonel added there were some down moments while in office, but he resolved to stay put after the analysis of the prevailing situation.

“Yes, there was a time I almost did that (the time I almost gave up), but I refused after analysing the prevailing situation.

“That was when I decided to support the fighting people (soldiers) with some form of transportation that would provide better security than they have now. It immediately played the magic.”

