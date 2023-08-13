Why podcasting has found a unique resonance among Nigerians – Femi D. Amele

Femi D. Amele, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of FineRadioCO, has revealed why podcasting is beginning to resonate among Nigerians. Amele, an accomplished broadcaster and radio…

Femi D. Amele, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of FineRadioCO, has revealed why podcasting is beginning to resonate among Nigerians.

Amele, an accomplished broadcaster and radio host, recently made the revelation while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

He said the podcasting revolution has taken the world by storm recently, and Nigeria is no exception to this global trend.

His words, ”With its diverse population and vibrant culture, podcasting has found a unique resonance among Nigerians, providing a platform for education, entertainment, and empowerment like never before.

”Podcasts have become a favoured medium for individuals aged 18 to 50 seeking fresh ideas and inspiration.

”Nigerians are hungry for new thought leaders and innovative solutions across various domains such as life, business, relationships, health, and more.

”Podcasting offers an audio reference for local and global perspectives on these subjects, connecting Nigerians with insightful content that resonates with their interests.”

He noted that podcasts provide a means of acquiring knowledge and inspiration efficiently, adding that:

”Podcast listeners can learn from thought leaders and experts, gaining practical insights and hacks for achieving their goals quickly.

”This quick and accessible medium is a valuable resource for those seeking immediate solutions and a fresh perspective on challenges they encounter.”

He added that podcasting has gained prominence in Nigeria because of the sense of community it fosters.

”Podcasts bring together thought leaders, experts, and storytellers who share their experiences and ideas.

”Listeners find a space where they can engage in conversations, learn from the successes and failures of others, and connect with like-minded individuals who share their passions.”

FineRadioCO is an audio platform for organised similarities of digital live radio, podcasts and live shows created and curated for an existing and emerging audience.

Its content is focused on humour-styled, top-hit music and reality conversations from fast-growing global content producers.

Listeners are drawn to various issues, including money, sex, motivation, health, fashion, community drama and reality format podcasts.

