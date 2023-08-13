Gombe bridge collapses after downpour

A bridge along the Bauchi-Gombe federal highway got cut off on Sunday morning, leaving commuters stranded. Daily Trust reports that this is the umpteenth time…

A bridge along the Bauchi-Gombe federal highway got cut off on Sunday morning, leaving commuters stranded.

Daily Trust reports that this is the umpteenth time in recent years that a bridge or portion of the road would be washed away after downpour.

Last year, a bridge under rehabilitation on the road collapsed three times.

Our correspondent reports that the recent collapse happened after a downpour that lasted several hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The affected road links commuters from other parts of the country to North East states of Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba and parts of Borno through Bauchi state.

Currently, traffic along the axis has been diverted to Bauchi-Darazo-Dukku-Gombe road, prolonging a journey from Bauchi to Gombe by over 78 kilometres.

