Kate Henshaw: Davido disrespectful to me, I’m not his fan

Award-winning Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw, says she’s not a fan of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Despite expressing a fondness for Davido’s music, the actress revealed she isn’t a fan due to their encounter where he failed to greet her.

She spoke during a recent interview on ‘WithChude’ anchored by TV host, Chude Jideonwo.

Henshaw, 52, said she’s old enough and she knew one should be respectful regardless of what one has or doesn’t have.

She highlighted the importance of personality, emphasizing how it has the power to attract specific individuals towards one.

“Well I’m not a fan. I like his music, but, personally, I don’t know him. I’ve met him, he didn’t greet. Me, I’m sorry o. No, I’m not sorry. I’m old enough. He didn’t greet. And for me, I believe you should be respectful.

“I love his music, but, for me, personality matters,” she said.

She also praised the musician and highlighted the positive impact he had made in the country, highlighting a few things he had done.

“He is unapologetically and he has flown the flag without fear or favour,” she added.

Daily Trust reports that Davido, 31, is widely regarded as one of the most important Afrobeats artists of the 21st century.

He is credited alongside Burna boy and Wizkid for popularizing afrobeats globally.