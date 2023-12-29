Reactions as WizKid buys ‘N1.4bn’ Ferrari

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    By Bisola Fatoye

Afrobeats musician, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reportedly spent over a billion naira on a brand-new Ferrari SF90.

The musician was tagged in an Instagram post by a well-known vehicle dealer, @Datboi_autos.

According to reports, the musician paid 1.4 billion Naira for the luxury sports car.

A Wizkid fan, @Sakpo0007, also posted the news on X saying, “Wizkid just bought the Ferrari SF90 Stradale with Asseto Ferrano Package worth N1.4 Billion Naira 🥶😭🔥🔥”

Here are some other reactions:

“Why the lavish spending?” Gdegreat065 tweeted.

According to Apocalypto101, “Believe me, Davido and Burna, go follow thread to buy their own in billions!!!!” “Nah, Wizkid first start em the pace setter”

cool_dsn2023 wrote: Wetin he buy again? Una wan dey follow Davido do competition.

femaye_ wrote: Na Ferrari be this na, lol… make e run Bugatti make hin mind Dey. You shall see say Burna still Dey find money to balance them make them deliver hin own.

femaye_ wrote: Na Ferrari be this na, lol… make e run Bugatti make hin mind Dey. You shall see say Burna still Dey find money to balance them make them deliver hin own

panda_billions wrote: First Nigerian to own a million dollar whip.

On December 1, 2023, Davido sparked quite a stir online after a post exhibiting some of his vehicle collections surfaced.

Renowned Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, showed the expensive vehicles inside Davido’s Lagos garage in a post that went viral online.

Among the vehicles seen with images to support it were two private planes, two Rolls Royces, and one Maybach.

It was further revealed that Davido has more cars asides those shown in the video.

 

