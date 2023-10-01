Kano youths sue for peace over tribunal judgment

Youths in Kano State under auspices of Kungiyar Matasan Kano have called on political gladiators to give room for peace and not to allow themselves…

Youths in Kano State under auspices of Kungiyar Matasan Kano have called on political gladiators to give room for peace and not to allow themselves to be used by enemies of the state to cause mayhem in the state.

Recall that the election petition tribunal had sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election, leading to fears of unrest in the state even as the NNPP already vowed to challenge the judgment up to the apex court of the land.

But with the uncertainties that have trailed the verdict, the youth groups comprising of 361 community-based organizations across the 44 local government areas of the state, said it was obvious “some politically vested interest within and outside the state may have connived and concluded a plan to cause mayhem in the state using the instrument of influence to push our youths to violence.”

Chairman of the group, Comrade Alhassan Haruna Dambatta, at a press conference yesterday, called on the United States Ambassador and that of United Kingdom, the European Union, the United Nations Secretary General to concentrate their attention on Kano State and “help the citizens to identify defaulting politicians from any party and indict those with irresponsible intentions to cause mayhem and chaos in the state.”

Dambatta appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly as well as elites, leaders and Ulamas in Kano State and beyond to look beyond party affiliation and sentiments, and “Speak out against any intended sentimental desecration of the will of the people of Kano State.”

