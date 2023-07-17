Kano sets up c’ttee to revive skills acquisition centres

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee on resuscitate skills acquisition training institutes to address the effects of unemployment. Inaugurating the committee,…

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 10-man committee on resuscitate skills acquisition training institutes to address the effects of unemployment.

Inaugurating the committee, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, explained that revitalising the training centres became imperative in view of their social, economic and security importance.

While tasking the members of the committee to justify the confidence reposed on them, Kofar Mata said, “The committee has the following terms of reference: to identify the number and locations of the institutes, to appraise the positions of the centres and provide viable recommendations, as well as recommend areas requiring rehabilitation, manpower and management structure to run the institutes seamlessly.

“Others are to determine cost implications, to recommend any other issue incidental to the terms of reference for the smooth resuscitation and operations of the institutes.”

He further said that the committee was expected to submit its report to the ministry within two weeks.

Daily Trust reports that the committee members are Prof Aminu Suleiman (chairman), Jazuli Muhammad Bichi, Kabiru Yusuf Beli, Dr Salisu Ahmed Danbazau and Dr Nasiru Ibrahim Dantiye (members).

Others are Kabiru S. Labaran (Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher Education), Dahiru Ada’u and Aminu Yusuf Kura (secretary).

