Time for North Central to assert political, economic relevance — Gov Sule

Chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum and governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule said it’s time for the zone to assert its relevance politically and economically in the country.

Sule stated this while playing host to officials of the North Central People’s Forum, led by its Chairman Board of Trustees, Lt. Gen. (rtd), Jeremiah T. Useni at the Government House, Lafia.

According to the governor, the North Central geo-political zone can no longer be left behind but must grow its economy to compete favourably with other parts of the country.

The governor said today, the North Central is an oil producing zone, with the zone about to produce its oil, with the completion of the drilling of the Ebenyi-A oil in Obi, Nasarawa State, as well as other wells in Keana.

He announced that the zone is planning to host its economic summit immediately after the scheduled security summit in Jos, Plateau State.

He assured members of the forum that governors of the North Central zone will work with them and support the forum towards repositioning the zone for the better.

Earlier, the forum’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Lt. Gen Jeremiah T. Useni (rtd), explained that the forum was a child of necessity of the zone, saddled with the responsibility of ensuring both political and economic liberation of the people of the zone.

Lt. Gen Useni urged the chairman of the North Central Governors’ Forum to consider his organisation as a veritable tool for the development of the zone.

Also in a speech, former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbe, decried the dwindling economic and political fortunes of the North Central Zone, which hitherto was reckoned with even during the colonial times.

He said the only way to save the naira from further devaluation is through export of goods and services and not importation.

