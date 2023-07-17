Jealous house wife pours hot water on husband’s ‘concubine’ in Ondo

Detectives in Ondo State have nabbed a food seller and house wife, Mrs Esther Godwin, for allegedly pouring hot water on a nursing mother, Samuel…

Detectives in Ondo State have nabbed a food seller and house wife, Mrs Esther Godwin, for allegedly pouring hot water on a nursing mother, Samuel Endurance, over an allegation of having illicit affairs with her husband.

Mrs Godwin was arrested at the weekend after she lured the victim, Samuel, to her house in the Olofin community of Idanre in the Idanre Local Council Area of the state.

Daily Trust gathered from sources that the suspect called the victim on the phone under the pretence to come over and collect palm oil for her husband.

The victim (Endurance) immediately rushed to the house to collect the palm oil with her baby and was expecting the suspect to hand over the palm oil to her.

But to her surprise, the suspect, after taking the baby from her victim, queried her relationship with her husband but she denied that there was no relationship between them other than working for the husband.

The suspect was said to have run into her room, come out with a kettle of hot water and poured it on Endurance’s body.

The victim was immediately rushed to the health centre in the town but later referred to General Hospital, Alade Idanre where she is still receiving treatment.

Narrating her ordeal on the sick bed, Endurance explained that though she usually worked on the suspect husband’s farm, there was nothing between them other than a master and labourer relationship.

Funmilayo Odunlami, The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said she would be charged.

