Kano approves N700m for 7,000 BUK students’ fees

Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N700m for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at Bayero University Kano (BUK).

The state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, announced this on his verified Facebook page.

Recall that the Kano State Government through the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata, had engaged BUK over measures to reduce the over 100 per cent school fees increase which is believed may lead to many students dropping out.

Similarly, the university authorities as a measure to address the fee increment which it said was necessary considering its expenditures, instituted a scholarship scheme through funding the university management secured from philanthropists.

It also extended the registration period by one month to allow for parents and students to pay the school fees.

However, in the Facebook post, the governor said the approval of the N700m for the payment of Kano students at BUK was granted at the state executive council meeting held on Wednesday considering the economic hardship in the country.

He said modalities for the payment would soon be rolled out.

“As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality, the Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of Seven Hundred Million Naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

“Further details of the initiative will be made available in due course – AKY,” the governor wrote.

