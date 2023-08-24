Banditry: Niger govt to assign roles to traditional rulers

Niger State government has said that it will expand the role of traditional rulers and community leaders in the state in its effort to curtail…

Niger State government has said that it will expand the role of traditional rulers and community leaders in the state in its effort to curtail the banditry in the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mu’azu Hamidu Jantabo made this known when he assumed office on Wednesday.

