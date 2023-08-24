Aviation Ministry needs someone with stable mind, not Keyamo – Rafsanjani

The Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, has said that the Aviation Ministry needs a minister with stable mind. Auwal Rafsanjani…

The Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, has said that the Aviation Ministry needs a minister with stable mind.

Auwal Rafsanjani stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said Festus Keyamo is a hot tempered person whose action can even create chaos.

On Monday President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in his ministers including Kayamo.

But during the interview, Rafsanjani said, “I think President Bola Ahmed Tinubu brought Festus Keyamo just to disgrace him. After attacking and challenging Tinubu over documents, Tinubu appointed him as spokesperson.

“There is what we call political integrity. If you believe a particular person is so corrupt and go to the extent of taking a legal action against him, then you have no reason to come back and say you will take his appointment.

“Tinubu has disgraced him and exposed him as someone who is just interested in the position. The Ministry of Aviation requires someone with a strong character, not somebody with temperament that can easily send away even airlines.

“When you look at the way and manner my friend and former comrade, Festus Keyamo, behaves, he can even create chaos. I believe they should have given him something less controversial.

“The European Union in their report on the last election quoted the character of Keyamo as someone whose actions and utterances were undemocratic.

“He has to moderate his approach. He is a hot tempered person. This is not about character assassination. This is a serious ministry that should be manned by someone with a stable mind.”

