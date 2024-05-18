Kannywood appoints Barau as patron

The Kannywood film industry has named Senator Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, as its patron. Representing Kano Central in the Senate, Mr. Barau expressed…

Representing Kano Central in the Senate, Mr. Barau expressed his gratitude for the appointment and committed to continuing his support for Kannywood, highlighting its vital role in the nation’s entertainment sector.

He urged Kannywood actors to use their films to foster peace and unity and to aid the federal government in tackling security issues such as banditry and kidnapping.

“In the industry, there are an uncountable number of self-employed people who are also employing others. This is commendable and a significant contribution to the nation,” he said.

Chairperson Alasan Kwalli commended Senator Barau, calling him a “father to the Kannywood industry” and acknowledging his longstanding support for the industry.