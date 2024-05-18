Acting not a profession for the weak – Zee One

Zainab Adam, popularly known as Zee One, is one of Kannywood’s rising stars. In a period of two years, the actress has featured in a…

Zainab Adam, popularly known as Zee One, is one of Kannywood’s rising stars. In a period of two years, the actress has featured in a number of films and has received accolades from her colleagues and fans. In this Weekend Magazine interview, Zee speaks on her life and journey to stardom

Who is Zaina Adam?

Zainab Adam is an easy-going young lady born in Lagos, but attended schools in Katsina State. She is an NCE holder from the Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education Kano. She is a Kannywood actress. Known as Zee One, she has appeared in several Hausa films in less than two years and she’s single.

How many films have you featured in so far?

I have featured in films such as ‘Uku Sau Uku’, ‘Garejin Mata’, ‘Hagu Da Dama’, ‘Al’umata’, and many others. However, I am currently working on several others. I believe I am just lucky because I had no prior knowledge or skills on acting before venturing into Kannywood.

Talking about not having prior skills, how did you feel on your first day at location?

To be honest with you, it wasn’t as easy as it looks. I sweated a lot on my first day. My legs were shaking and my voice trembled. It took the director time before he was able to convince me that it was going to be alright. Ironically, I got over the anxiety within a short period of time and my colleagues laughed at my nervousness.

It is not easy appearing before the camera; the camera has a hidden power to humble you and to scare you out of your comfort zone. My first day really opened my eyes and changed my initial notion that acting is easy. I never knew it is not a profession for everyone. I’ve realized that acting is not a profession for the weak; one needs to be strong and courageous to be an actor or actress.

What triggered your decision to join the filmmaking industry?

Actually, as I stated earlier, I had no prior knowledge or skills on acting. Some of us were part of the school’s drama group or have been acting somewhere else, but it wasn’t the same with me. My being in the industry was just out of passion. I joined the industry after obtaining my NCE and my parents gave their blessings to my chosen profession. I had no issues with them disapproving my choice.

Acting is a profession just like any other profession that can fetch you your daily meal as well as allow you contribute to your community, society, state and your nation’s development.

Are their differences in what you have heard and what you actually met in the industry?

A lot of differences. You see, if you are far from the industry, you will get to hear a lot of stories about the industry and, believe it or not, most of these stories are usually fabricated stories that lack basis, but do you have a choice? One can only verify such stories when he or she is closer to the industry.

I heard several disturbing stories about the industry and when I joined, I found out that they were all fabrications meant to discourage people from joining. Let me state here that I have no regret joining Kannywood and I believe I can use the opportunity in contributing to the promotion of Hausa culture and tradition, among other things that will encourage patriotism towards national development.

Have you ever faced any form of abuse for a role you played?

I don’t think I have ever faced that, but I am aware that many of our colleagues face such abuses for the role they play. This is because some people fail to differentiate acting from real life happenings.

What would you say is your happiest moment as a Kannywood actress?

My happiest moment was when in the midst of many people, a lady came and hugged me and praised me for a role I played. The joy I saw in her eyes spoke a lot about her feelings. She really meant what she was saying as she appeared so happy meeting me physically. This is one out of many incidents like this; this shows us that people really appreciate what we are doing.

How did your colleagues receive you when you joined the industry?

They received me with respect and as a sister. They were willing to put me through and to be candid with you; I am where I am today because they assisted me through the rudiments of becoming an actress. Without their support, I wouldn’t have been where I am today. Kannywood is like a family to me.

What is your wish as an actress in Kannywood?

My wish is to make a peaceful exit after attaining the peak of my profession. I have started in peace and I want to exit the industry in peace after attaining a level that the history of Kannywood will never be complete without mentioning my name.

Can you get married to someone from Kannywood?

Why not? Aren’t there ladies getting married to men from Kannywood? Let me say something here, it doesn’t matter where my future husband comes from as long as he is involved in a lawful profession.

Are you currently in a relationship?

Yes, I am.

Is he from Kannywood?

No, he is not.

Do you intend to continue with acting even after marriage?

Actually, that depends on my husband’s wish. If he wishes that I continue, probably I may continue but not as an actress, perhaps as a producer. It all depends on my future husband’s discretion.