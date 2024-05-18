Meet 2024 magic viewers first-time winners

The Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) continues to stand as one of the most esteemed accolades in the Nigerian entertainment realm. Consequently, actors and…

The Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) continues to stand as one of the most esteemed accolades in the Nigerian entertainment realm. Consequently, actors and creators are compelled to showcase the pinnacle of their skills to secure nominations. In this feature, Weekend Magazine spotlights the first-time winners of the 2024 AMVCA.

Layi Wasabi

Isaac Olayiwola, also known as Layi Wasabi, was one of the new winners of the 2024 African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award. He won the award for ‘Best Digital Content’. He was nominated for his performance in the series ‘Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement’. Nigerian content creator Layi Wasabi has been captivating audiences with his unique style and engaging content. Hailing from Lagos, Layi gained popularity on social media platforms for his comedic sketches and relatable content, earning him a significant following.

Layi’s videos appeal to a wide range of audiences by combining humour and cultural insights. His amusing comments on everyday life in Nigeria, along with his contagious energy, has made him a household figure within the online community. Layi’s rise to prominence underscores the growing influence of Nigerian creators in the digital space, showcasing the rich talent and creativity present in the country.

Wale Ojo

With a career spanning over two decades, Wale Ojo has become a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry, known for his versatility and authenticity in portraying diverse characters. Ojo’s breakout role came in the critically acclaimed film “Phone Swap,” where his portrayal of a suave businessman earned him widespread recognition. Since then, he has continued to impress audiences with his talent in various roles across genres, from drama to comedy.

Although this wasn’t his first nomination. He was previously nominated for the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award in 2015 and 2018, for Best Actor in a Comedy and Best Supporting Actor respectively. However, he didn’t win. In 2024, Wale Ojo received another nomination for his role in the movie ‘Breath of Life and this time, he not only received a nomination but also secured the award. On stage, while accepting his accolade for ‘Best Lead Actor,’ he expressed gratitude to God, whom he credited as his inspiration.

Genoveva Umeh

British-Nigerian actress Genoveva Umeh has made waves in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances. Born to Nigerian parents who later migrated to London, Genoveva discovered her passion for acting at a young age. She pursued her dreams with determination, studying drama and honing her skills on stage and screen.

This nomination wasn’t her first brush with the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards; she had previously been nominated for ‘Best Actress in a Drama’ in the 2022 movie “Tune away”.

In 2024, she clinched her first African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’. Her notable roles in the major films of 2023, ‘Breath of Life’ and ‘The Tribe Called Judah’, earned her widespread acclaim. Nonetheless, it was her role in ‘Breath of Life’ that secured her the award.

Chimezie Imo

Nigerian actor and model Chimezie Imo gained prominence for his notable performances in films such as Nimbe, Kasala, Breath of Life, and the MTV Shuga Naija series. Despite not receiving any nominations, he secured the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for Trailblazer of the Year.

Imo’s standout portrayal in ‘Breath of Life’ earned him recognition, particularly for his compelling performance. The Trailblazer Award highlights emerging talents in the industry, and Imo delivered an impactful speech during his acceptance, encouraging aspiring actors to persevere for eventual success.

This isn’t Imo’s first AMVCA recognition; he previously received a nomination in 2023 for the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award as ‘Best Actor in a Drama’ for the movie ‘Choke’.

Nasboi

Nigerian skit maker, musician and actor Nasboi gained fame for his humorous display across multiple social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Also, Nasboi stands out as one of the few comedians to have won an African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award (AMVCA). The artist won in the category of ‘Best Music Promoter’, where he was recognised for his efforts in promoting the song ‘Umbrella’, resulting in a significant number of streams.

BB Sasore

BB Sasore is renowned for his multifaceted talents as a filmmaker, writer, and director. With a keen eye for storytelling, Sasore has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his unique narratives and compelling visuals. His works, including the acclaimed film “Before 30” and the TV series “Banana Island Ghost”, have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him a dedicated following of fans. Breath of Life’s victory in the AMVCA would not have been complete without BB Sasore. At the 2024 African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards, he was named ‘Director of the Year’.