Kaduna gov’ship: Tribunal set to deliver judgment via Zoom 

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State is set to deliver its judgement via zoom.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru, had filed petition against the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of Kaduna.

Proceeding had not commenced at 9:50am when this report was filed, but the court room has been set with provision made for transmission of the judgement proceeding via zoom.

The large screen provided, which is already connected to the zoom, read EPT KADUNA 3.

Kano governorship tribunal had similarly delivered judgement via Zoom.

Meanwhile, there is water-tight security at the premises of Kaduna State High Court, Kawo Kaduna where the tribunal is sitting.

