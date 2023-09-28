Feud between Akeredolu, deputy about 2024 gov’ship election – Aiyedatiwa’s counsel

Ige Asemudara, counsel for the Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that the political feud between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy is about…

Ige Asemudara, counsel for the Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that the political feud between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy is about the 2024 governorship election in the state.

Asemudara stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He accused some members of the government of trying to do away with the deputy.

On Monday, the state House of Assembly served the deputy governor with impeachment notice.

A letter signed by 11 lawmakers accused Lucky Aiyedatiwa of “gross misconduct, abuse of office with actions likely to bring down Ondo State Government, financial recklessness, publication in print media by your media aides maligning the credibility of the Governor, etc”.

Ige Asemudara said, “One of the very serious issues we have in this country is abuse of legal process. In your introduction, you said maybe the political crisis in Ondo is about the next election. And I can tell you this is not unconnected with the permutations of the November governorship election in Ondo State.

“There are several other issues. As we speak, the governor is not of sound health so we should not be talking about impeaching the deputy governor. They are just trying to pave the way for some sort of anarchy.

“The same elements in the state House of Assembly have refused to account for the oil derivation funds from the federal government. Their fear is that any Ilaje man close to government is not good for them.”

But responding, Doyin Odebowale, an aide to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said the governor was not controlling the House.

He said that many allegations against the deputy governor were not included in the impeachment notice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...